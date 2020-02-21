Companies
Search for KAA chief executive beginsFriday, February 21, 2020 13:22
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has begun the search for a new chief executive officer, five months after the resignation of Norwegian Jonny Andersen.
In an advert in local dailies on Friday February 21, the authority asked interested persons to submit their applications by March 6.
“A three-year contract of employment with an attractive and competitive package will be offered to the appointed candidate,” said KAA.
Mr Andersen exited the agency on September 30, two months before the expiry of his contract in November. He had joined KAA in 2016.
KAA board then appointed Alex Gitari, the general manager for finance, in an acting role.
Shortlisted candidates will be required to also submit certificates of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) clearance, tax compliance, and self-declaration form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).