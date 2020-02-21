Companies Search for KAA chief executive begins

The Immigration Baggage Hall at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has begun the search for a new chief executive officer, five months after the resignation of Norwegian Jonny Andersen.

In an advert in local dailies on Friday February 21, the authority asked interested persons to submit their applications by March 6.

“A three-year contract of employment with an attractive and competitive package will be offered to the appointed candidate,” said KAA.

Mr Andersen exited the agency on September 30, two months before the expiry of his contract in November. He had joined KAA in 2016.

KAA board then appointed Alex Gitari, the general manager for finance, in an acting role.

Related Stories KAA finance chief named acting boss as Andersen exits

advertisement