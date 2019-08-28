Sendy launches freight services

Companies
Sendy launches freight servicesWednesday, August 28, 2019 20:54
Online logistics firm Sendy has expanded its portfolio to include freight services following its eight-month pilot.
The firm has been matching large transporters with businesses moving their cargo from the port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot since January. During its pilot, Sendy made more than 1,500 deliveries of 18 to 30 tonnes of cargo.
“We have officially extended freight services to our platform to help solve long haul logistics problems,” said Sendy CEO Meshak Alloys.
Firms using the service include Unilever, Bidco, Maersk and Multiple Solutions.
Sendy and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers also recently partnered to allow firms use its platform.
Customers pay Sh1,500 for up to five kilometres while a three-tonne truck costs Sh5,900, Sh6,500 for five tonnes and Sh7,600 for deliveries by a 10 -tonne truck for up to 20 kilometres.