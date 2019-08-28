Companies Sendy launches freight services

Sendy CEO Meshak Alloys. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Online logistics firm Sendy has expanded its portfolio to include freight services following its eight-month pilot.

The firm has been matching large transporters with businesses moving their cargo from the port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot since January. During its pilot, Sendy made more than 1,500 deliveries of 18 to 30 tonnes of cargo.

“We have officially extended freight services to our platform to help solve long haul logistics problems,” said Sendy CEO Meshak Alloys.

Firms using the service include Unilever, Bidco, Maersk and Multiple Solutions.

Sendy and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers also recently partnered to allow firms use its platform.

advertisement