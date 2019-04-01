Companies Sendy lowers prices by up to 80 percent as rivalry hots up

Mr Meshack Alloys, the Sendy founder. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Local logistics firm Sendy has lowered prices for same day deliveries.

The new product offering slashes the cost of transporting items by up to 80 percent as the company moves to make its services more affordable amid growing competition.

The company Monday announced the introduction of Sendy Standard, which provides same-day deliveries within Nairobi at a cost of Sh250.

In this latest service offering, courier fees deliveries will take two to four hours to make.

Previously, only one option was available and customers paid Sh250 as base fare and an additional Sh30 for every extra kilometre for the Express option that does ‘within the hour’ deliveries.

“We believe that the economy is better when logistics is efficient and affordable. This gives small businesses room to grow. No small business should be left out because the cost of logistics is too high,” said Sendy founder and chief executive officer Meshack Alloys. “Sendy has made logistics accessible over the last three years.”

Recent entrants to the local logistics market include Spain’s Glovo and Nigeria’s Kobo360, which is set to launch its operations in Mombasa later in the year.

The move marks the logistics start-up’s second price reduction in under a year after it slashed its courier fees by 33 percent in August to increase uptake of its pick-up, van and truck delivery services.

The new product, the firm said, targets to lower logistics cost incurred by individuals and small businesses.