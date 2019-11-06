Companies Sh150,000 iPhone 11 hits Kenyan market

Redington Kenya regional sales head Amit Bose during the launch on November 2. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Apple’s latest iPhone 11 range has hit Kenyan stores with 1,000 pre-orders made within 15 days of its introduction.

Official distributor Redington Kenya Tuesday said the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max series had “a good reception” and expected demand to rise as more handsets are stocked in leading outlets across the country.

Redington’s sales head for East Africa Amit Bose said Kenya is the biggest market for iPhone products in East Africa and the firm will be targeting to exceed sales recorded from previous series.

“We have seen many pre-orders in excess of 1,000 and this is much bigger than last year’s number from other series. The growing middle class is the big thing in Kenya,” said Mr Bose said.

The iPhone 11 Pro will go for $1,000 (Sh100,000) while iPhone Pro Max will be priced $1,500 (Sh150,000). The key distinctive features between the two phones is screen size and camera capabilities.

