Silverstone Air launches direct flights to Mombasa

A Silverstone plane lands at the Kisumu International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Local airline Silverstone Air Services has intensified competition on the Nairobi-Mombasa route with the launch of direct flights between the two cities, targeting tourists on the coastal circuit.

Its entry, along with that of other airlines in recent times, could trigger further cuts in ticket prices along the busy Mombasa route.

The carrier in July launched daily flights from Nairobi to Maasai Mara, widening options for customers on the route that is also served by Fly-SAX, Safarilink and other airlines.

Silverstone Air sales manager, Patrick Oketch, on Monday said the airline will charge an introductory Sh4,600 for one-way tickets between Nairobi and Mombasa.

“The launch of the Nairobi to Mombasa brings the total number of destinations served from our base at Wilson Airport – Nairobi to eight within Kenya including the pioneer Kisumu to Mombasa direct flights,” he said in an interview.