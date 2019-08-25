Silverstone expands plane fleet

Companies
Silverstone expands plane fleetSunday, August 25, 2019 21:49
Local low-cost carrier Silverstone Air Services has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of a Dash 8-300 aeroplane amid an aggressive route growth plan.
The aircraft made by Canadian manufacturer Bombardier is capable of ferrying 19 passengers.
The 28-year-old plane was ferried from Canada to Kenya earlier this month, according to Swiss airline data vendor Ch-Aviation.
It was formerly in service with Piedmont Airlines, a regional airline based in the US.
It joins the Kenyan carrier's fleet of two Dash 8-100s, one CRJ (F), two Fokker 50s, and one E120 on wet-lease from Reliance Air Charters.
The planes are in use on scheduled passenger flights throughout Kenya by the low-cost carrier as well as air charters, evacuations, logistical aid, and business trips.
The airline, which has been operating in Kenya since 2017, has been executing an aggressive domestic expansion strategy backed by rising demand for airline services.
It latest acquisition the Bombardier DeHavilland Dash 8-300 Medium Turbo-prop was manufactured by Bombardier between 1989 and 1996.
The airline recently increased frequencies on the Nairobi-Kisumu and Mombasa-Kisumu routes.
And in May, it announced plans to start daily flights between Nairobi and Wajir from June.
