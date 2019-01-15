Companies Silverstone plans Eldoret flights in expansion binge

Passengers wait to board a Silverstone Air flight from Kisumu Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Local Airline Silverstone Air is set to introduce daily passenger flights from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Lodwar via Eldoret next month, raising competition along the North Rift route that is currently served by Jambojet, Kenya Airways, Fly 540, Safarilink and other carriers.

The airline, which has been operating in Kenya since 2017, said the new flights will originate from Wilson airport on a Dash -300 aircraft that carries 50 passengers.

Carriers such as Fly540, Jambojet, Fly-Sax and Skyward Express have in recent years boosted their operations in the North Rift, and Silverstone’s entry is set to increase the number of options available to customers.

“We are launching scheduled flights from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to Lodwar via Eldoret early next month,” Silverstone Air sales manager, Patrick Oketch told the Business Daily.

“The flights will depart Wilson Airport at 7:30am to arrive at Eldoret International Airport at 8:10am. They will leave Eldoret International airport at 8:30 am to arrive in Lodwar at 9:15 am and we will be charging about Sh5,000 for a single trip for a start,” he said.

Silverstone Air is a fairly new entrant and has been on an expansion binge barely a few months since it established operations in the Kenyan market.

Last April, the airline increased frequencies on the Nairobi-Kisumu route to 17 trips per week, up from 14, while passengers travelling to Mombasa from Kisumu are now served by three weekly flights, an increase from two.

The carrier’s passenger flights target tourists from the Western and Coastal regions charging between Sh4,500 and Sh10,000 for a one-way ticket between Kisumu and Mombasa.

The airline is a sister company to Skyward Express, which was established in 2013 and operates between Nairobi and Mombasa, Malindi, Wajir and Mandera, among other routes in the country.