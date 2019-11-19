Companies Silverstone sends workers home as suspension lifted uncertain

Embattled low-cost carrier Silverstone Air is set to send home its pilots and crew members even as the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) lifted the suspension of its fleet of Dash 8 from flying over safety.

The firm had earlier said it was axing the staff due to the KCAA action of grounding its fleet.

On Tuesday, the regulator said in a statement that the airline “has provided satisfactory corrective measures as per the requirements of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2018, following comprehensive compliance audits”. It was not immediately clear the next step Silverstone would take after the suspension.

A redundancy letter has been issued to affected staff.

“Silverstone Air Services has become redundant. This decision has been made as a result of the recent decision by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to ground the company’s fleet, thereby grounding our passenger services,” said a letter addressed to the pilots by the management.

Their terminations were communicated on November 18 and final dues are expected by December 13.

“We have also cancelled scheduled flight operations following the KCAA directive. Not all our operations,” said the airline in response to media enquiries yesterday.