Silverstone suspends all scheduled flightsTuesday, November 12, 2019 15:15
Low cost carrier Silverstone Air has temporarily put off all its scheduled flights after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) suspended its fleet of Dash 8 aero planes over safety concerns.
The airline, which has been operating in Kenya since 2017 said in a statement that all affected customers will be contacted to curb any disruption to their travels.
“Following the KCAA’s decision to suspend our Dash 8 fleets, we are temporarily suspending all scheduled services effective November 12, 2019.
“During this period, we will continue to work with our customers to help minimise any disruptions to their travels,” the airline said in a statement Tuesday.
The move comes barely a few hours after KCAA suspended its fleet of Dash 8 airplanes over safety concerns.
KCAA further suspended two aircraft operators - SAC and Adventures Aloft. SAC is a cargo airline while Aloft is a hot air balloon operator.
“The above referenced exercise reveals lack of capacity to undertake safe operations on the Dash 8 series aircrafts,” said KCAA director-general Gilbet Kibe in the notice sent to the three airlines.
