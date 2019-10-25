Companies Hungarian company, Strathmore partner to tackle cybercrime

iLabAfrica director Joseph Sevilla (left) and ACPM IT chief executive Marton Miklos sign the deal on Wednesday. Looking on are Hungarian Ambassador László Máthé (standing left) and ACPM’s Denise Simon. PHOTO | COURTESY

Strathmore University has signed an agreement with Hungary-based tech consultancy ACPM IT and Business Connect Kenya (BCK) to set up its first cybersecurity operations in Kenya at the institution amid plans to make internet access safer for local firms and individuals.

ACPM IT Consulting signed a memorandum of understanding with the university’s iLabAfrica that will see the firm offer Kenyan companies online monitoring services to curb threats to their IT infrastructure.

“This partnership will ensure the training and employment of highly-skilled cybersecurity experts to run the SOC and will save billions of Kenya shillings for those companies that are affected by cybercrime in Kenya," said ACPM IT chief executive Marton Milkos.

Africa has experienced a sharp rise in cybercrime due to fast-paced technological advances.

"We are delighted to be part of this partnership with ACPM IT and BCK to help train and equip our students and the public with the right skills to help companies in Kenya fight cybercrime," said iLabAfrica Director Joseph Sevilla.

advertisement

"From this collaboration, we look forward to bring skills to the local workforce, provide a service to local companies and an opportunity for us to further embark on research and understand what is happening in the world of IT in Kenya."

The deal will also see Strathmore’s students equipped with the technical skills to help companies prevent cybercrime as well as provide businesses with timely information on computer-related security incidents.