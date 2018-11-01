Companies Struggling Uchumi winding up claims hit Sh900 million

An Uchumi branch in Nairobi. The su­per­mar­ket chain faces more claims from credit­ors. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Claims filed against the struggling Uchumi Supermarkets #ticker:UCHM in the ongoing winding up petition are approaching the Sh900 million mark after 14 more companies joined the petition.

Court records show that 20 companies have joined the case filed by Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society bringing the total claims filed against Uchumi so far to Sh865 million.

Githunguri Dairy moved to court last month seek­ing to wind up Uchumi over its fail­ure to set­tle a Sh44.8 million debt.

“Take notice that New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC), a creditor for Sh89,074,834 together with interest thereon intends to appear on the hearing of the petition … and to support such petition,” reads one of the filings in court.

The 14 creditors who have joined the petition are owed Sh394 million in total.

They include Col­gate Palmolive which is owed Sh45.5 million, L’Oreal East Africa (Sh9.6 million), Manji Food Industries (Sh18.6 million), Leading Locks Limited (Sh12.8 million), Insyc Solutions (Sh8.4 million), and Connect IT Limited (Sh1.4 million).

Others are Taroni Holdings Limited (Sh45.1 million), Securitas Limited (Sh39.9 million), Honey care Limited (Sh2.8 million, Euromart Limited (Sh67.5 million), and Kapa Oil Refineries Limited which is owed Sh15.3 million.

The latest court filing discloses that the company owes Sh38 million to the Kenya National Trading corporation, the retail chain’s head office landlord.

Before the 14 new filings, already eight firms which are owed Sh471 million were participating in the suit.

The firms are Chandaria Industries Limited owed Sh68.7 million, Board of Trustees of Uchumi Supermarkets Limited staff provident fund (Sh122.7 million), Equatorial Nut processors Limited (Sh21.3 million), Professional Marketing services Limited (Sh4 million) and Interconsumer Products Limited owed Sh38.2 million.

UBA Bank which is owed Sh172 million by Uchumi is already in the suit seeking to dispose of Uchumi’s land situated on Langata Road to recover the debt.