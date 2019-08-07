Companies Suspect in Faulu Bank fraud case charged

Esther Muthoni Njoroge in a Nairobi Court on August 6, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NMG

A fifth suspect has been charged in the Sh150 million fraud case against three employees of Faulu Microfinance Bank involving the irregular sale of a developed commercial property owned by a city trader.

Ms Esther Muthoni Njoroge denied forging the signature of the building’s owner, Ms Alice Wanjiru Wamwea, in a loan form to secure a facility from the microlender.

Ms Njoroge’s charges add to that of three Faulu Bank credit officers — Amos Mugweru Mwangi, Peter Kefa Onsongo and Tom Jaseme — who were last week charged with auctioneer Robert Wamwere Maina and trader Paul Mwangi Njuki with conspiracy to auction Ms Wamwea’s property leased to tenants in Huruma Estate, Nairobi.

All the suspects have denied three counts the Director of Public Prosecutions filed against them through prosecuting counsel Anne Kirimi Kajuju.

The suspects are said to have hatched a plot to defraud Ms Wamwea of her property on diverse dates between May 30, 2015, and March 28, 2019.

Defence lawyer Charles Njenga informed the court that the criminal case stems from a civil case that is pending in the commercial division where Justice Mary Kasango gave directions on June 9 regarding the property in dispute.