Taxi firm Bolt starts multiple stops ride

Ride-hailing firm Bolt has introduced a new feature on its application which allows clients to add multiple stops during a journey.

Riders using Bolt, formerly Taxify, are required to tap on the plus sign feature found on the address box to add up to three additional stops while en route to their final destination. This will allow users the flexibility to, for instance, do errands during a journey.

Bolt’s latest addition comes over two years after its main rival, Uber, launched a similar feature on its app. Riders will not be required to pay extra for the stops.

The billing per minute will, however, continue throughout the journey. “We continue to offer quality services that suits the needs of our esteemed customers,” said Bolt Country manager- Kenya Ola Akinnusi.

“We are excited to make travel easier and convenient to our customers.”

The firm recently secured a Sh5.6 billion loan that it will use on research and development plans to make its products and services more reliable, safe and sustainable.

Bolt will also use the debt facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to launch more products in the market that include personalised mobility services like food delivery.