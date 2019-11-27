Companies Taxi-hailing firm Little starts Nakuru services

Craft Silicon Chairman Kamal Budhabhatti, whose firm developed the Little Cab platform. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxi-hailing company Little Cab has launched its car and boda boda services in Nakuru as it pursues an expansion plan across the country.

The firm says that LittleBODA will attract a fee of Sh15 per kilometre of which clients will pay Sh10 and the other Sh5 will be covered by Little.

Little Basic, on the other hand, will attract a fee of Sh27. Clients will pay Sh20 and Little will cover the remaining Sh7.

The company says its expansion plans are aimed at growing its customer base and offering affordable transport solutions to Kenyans.

The Nakuru launch comes barely three week after the firm launched its operations in the coastal town of Mombasa.

