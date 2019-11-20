Companies TechnoBrain secures Malawi e-visa contract

Techno Brain Group CEO Manoj Shanker (right) during the launch of a software testing centre last year. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Kenya-based global IT software solutions firm Techno Brain has won a multimillion-shilling tender to develop an integrated electronic visa platform for the Malawian government.

Group chief executive Manoj Shanker said visitors to the southern African country will be able to apply for visas from the immigration department on an online platform from their mobile phones and on the department’s website platform.

“We are developing an app for them as well as secure website with both front and back end services where users will be able to settle e-visa payments cashlessly,” he said without disclosing the value of the deal.

TechnoBrain said the deal is aimed at easing congestion at Malawi’s immigration offices, enhance collection of fees as well as provide real-time data of all incoming and outgoing visitors.

The system went live at the beginning of November and it is expected to speed up issuance of visa to a maximum of three working days.

The company has in the past won contracts to provide technology solutions, including e-passports and customs software systems in various African countries.