Companies Tecno dominates East Africa smartphone sales

Chinese dominance in mobile phones sales in East Africa continued in the last quarter of 2019 with Tecno Mobile accounting for 47 percent of total smartphone shipments into the region.

Data from International Data Corporation (IDC) shows South Korea’s Samsung mobile, at 13 percent of regional shipment, is the second most popular phone manufacturer but is closely followed by Infinix at 10 percent, itel at nine percent and Huawei at six percent all manufactured by the Chinese.

Chinese brands Tecno, itel, Infinix, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei dominate Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania’s smartphone market, accounting for 85 percent of total shipments in 2019.

Chinese manufacturer Transsion commands the biggest share of imports at 70.8 per cent with the combined brands of Tecno, itel, Infinix targeting varied consumer segments.

The Chinese brands tipped the scales against globally established brands like South Korea’s Samsung and LG, as well as Finnish brand Nokia, by offering more affordable devices with high-end specifications and long battery life.

“Samsung's A series models proved particularly popular in the East Africa market, with their superior features, attractive designs, and affordable prices driving strong demand,” said IDC. “However, Transsion's Tecno brand was the clear market leader with successful launches of its best-selling Spark 4 and Camon 12 models.”