Companies Telkom appoints Mugo Kibati as CEO

Mr Mugo Kibati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Telecommunications company Telkom Kenya has appointed Mugo Kibati as its new chief executive officer, taking over from Mr Aldo Mareuse who has led the company since mid-2016.

Announcing the change, Telkom Kenya board chair Eddy Njoroge said the firm was grateful to Mr Mareuse for his successful leadership for the period he has been with the company.

“Notable milestones achieved during his tenure include the expansion of the company’s network by over 50 per cent, successful rebranding of the company to Telkom and rolling out of a 4G network, resulting in the company becoming the data operator of choice in the market. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” said Mr Njoroge in a statement Thursday.

Mr Kibati is the former group chief executive of Sanlam Kenya and has held other senior leadership positions in both the public as well as the private sector, including being a founding director general of Kenya’s Vision 2030 secretariat.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Moi University, a master of science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master of business administration degree from George Washington University.

He started his career as an electrical engineer at Bamburi Cement (LafargeHolcim) in Kenya and also worked as a market development manager at Lucent Technologies in USA.