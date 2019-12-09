Companies Travelstart to power Jumia Travel across Africa

Travelstart has entered into a distribution and commercial agreement with Jumia Travel to power the latter’s pan-African online travel booking portal. Under the agreement, Travelstart will take control of the sales, fulfilment and customer service aspects of Jumia Travel online booking websites in all its operating territories.

“We have a strong belief in the potential of the online travel industry and travel portals in Africa and have built a strong platform across our markets to address this opportunity. In Travelstart, we have found the perfect partner to build on the success Jumia Travel has achieved so far. While we will continue to promote the travel category, Travelstart will be responsible for the operational side of the business. The travel ecosystem in Africa will be further energised by this partnership,” said Joe Falter, EVP Jumia On-Demand Services.

Jumia Travel operates in several African countries where it counts Kenya and Nigeria as its largest markets.

“This partnership will ensure we remain hyper-focused on our growth and path to profitability as we reinvest our resources in our key markets, services and technology to create the best customer experience in Africa and allow Jumia to thrive,” added Falter.

Travelstart, which operates in nine African countries, will use the partnership to tap new customers in markets where digital is emerging.

