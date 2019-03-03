Companies Turkish diaper firm Hayat Kimya sets sights on Kenyan babies

A diaper bag. Kenya’s annual diaper consumption is estimated at 750 million. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Turkish fast moving consumer goods gıant Hayat Kimya has injected Sh600 million in the launch of its Kenyan operations in a move that has seen the firm formally unveil one of its flagship products Molfix Diapers.

The move marks the firm’s official entry into the East African region, having previously ventured into 15 other markets across the continent, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.

The company, which used agents to sell locally, has chosen Kenya as the regional hub.

“Kenya is a developing country, carrying a lot of potential, with her growing, young population, with her strategic location for Central and East of Africa. Hayat would like to be part of this rapidly modernising and developing country. So, we offer our quality and innovation, we offer our brand investment with Molfix, we offer our sincerity to you,” said Hayat Kimya CEO Avni Kigili.

World’s fifth largest

Hayat Kimya has 14 global brands in the diapers, hygienic pads, detergents and cleansing tissue categories.

It employs 8,000 people and has operations in countries across Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The firm will battle out for a slice of the local market dominated by Chinese diaper brand Softcare, Proctor & Gamble’s Pampers and New York-listed firm Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturers of Huggies diapers.

Hayat Kimya is ranked the world’s fifth largest branded baby diaper manufacturer and the largest tissue manufacturer in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa by capacity.