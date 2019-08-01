Companies Tuskys bets on portal to shore up revenue

Tuskys CEO Dan Githua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Regional retailer Tuskys says it has enrolled 200 merchants after it opened its e-commerce platform to local vendors stepping up competition with popular online shopping sites using a similar model like Jumia, Kilimall and Safaricom’s Masoko.

Tuskys, which has been piloting the web portal since late last year, has embarked on growing its revenue streams by diving into the e-commerce space, franchising and opening small-formats locally and in Uganda over the last one year.

Tuskys chief executive Dan Githua (left) said the retailer’s platform targets to leverage the supermarket’s 4 million loyal customers to drive up sales.

“We anticipate that in the next two years e-commerce will account for 20 percent of our total revenues,” said Mr Githua.

He noted that the retailer’s credit option (Lipa Pole Pole) was the fastest growing segment of the supermarket business, with its revenues matching those made in a normal Tusky’s store.