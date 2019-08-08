Companies Tuskys raids Kenya Airways, Coca-Cola for new managers

Tuskys CEO Dan Githua: We have hired a seasoned commercial manager. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Retail chain Tuskys has hired former executives of Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ and Coca-Cola’s local unit to head its marketing and ICT divisions as it seeks to streamline and revamp its operations amid plans to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Tuskys said it has appointed Daniel Kipchumba Koech, a former Africa sales and marketing director of Nairobi Bottlers Ltd, a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages, as the chief marketing officer. Mr Koech will be in charge of Tuskys’ marketing, business development and customer experience.

The firm has also picked Kenya Airways’ former head of IT operations, Sylvester Kiptoo, as its chief information officer. Mr Kiptoo has 20 years experience in enterprise ICT delivery and management.

The two managers bring with them a wealth of experience in corporate governance at a time when Tuskys, currently the country’s top retailer, is implementing strategies that include franchising and consolidation with smaller retailers to dominate the sector.

Mr Koech is set to spearhead the retailer’s ongoing efforts to enhance instore customer experience at Tuskys and its Mavazi clothes stores, while Mr Kiptoo will be involved in the firm’s digital transformation.

advertisement

Mr Koech will also lead efforts to sustain adoption of e-commerce and omni channel strategy, which is an approach that integrates a retailer's in-store shopping experience with an online one.

“Mr Koech, a seasoned commercial manager with broad leadership experience spanning over 17 years in commercial management and research both in the service and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries in Kenya, will be taking charge as the Business Development lead for Tusker Mattresses, the retail chain that operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle Clothing stores, in Kenya and Uganda,” said Tuskys chief executive Dan Githua.

The retailer is one of several local companies currently participating in the NSE’s Ibuka, an incubation and acceleration programme meant to prepare firms for possible future listing at the Nairobi bourse.