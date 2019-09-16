Companies Two brothers charged with Sh74m heist

StanChart heist suspects at Milimani Law Court Nairobi on September 11. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Two brothers have been charged with the Sh74.4m Standard Chartered Bank Kenya (StanChart) heist, bringing the number of suspects brought before the court to nine.

Bernard Mwendwa Mulee and Nahashon Mutua Mulee were charged alongside Benson Makokha Siwaka before chief magistrate Francis Andayi Monday.

Those arrested over the armed robbery are 15 but only nine have been charged before Mr Andayi, including three Administration Police officers.

Six G4S Security Services employees who were arrested two weeks ago are still in detention at Lang’ata Police Station where they are being interrogated.

The three who were arraigned Monday denied three counts against them. They successfully applied to be released on bond of Sh1 million and two sureties of similar amounts.

advertisement

State prosecutor Angela Fukacha informed the court that the case against the three would be consolidated with another where three police officers have been charged over the heist.

“I urge this court to fix this case for mention on September 24 for consolidation with another against six suspects who have been admitted to a bond of Sh1 million and two sureties of a similar amount,” said Ms Fukacha.

Those who have appeared before Mr Andayi are the Mulee brothers, Mr Siwaka, Corporal Duncan Kavesa Luvuga, AP Constable Boniface Mutua, AP Constable Chris Machogu, Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki.

Mr Andayi ordered the case be mentioned on September 24 and released the suspects on bond of Sh1 million with two sureties of similar amounts.

The magistrate said the case would be pre-tried on the same day when the State would inform the court the number of witnesses to be charged.