Companies Tycoon in Sh41bn tax case allowed to travel for business

Mr Humphrey Kariuki Ndegwa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Liquor billionaire Humphrey Kariuki left the country Wednesday to attend to his businesses overseas after Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi gave him the go-ahead on condition that his lawyers file an itinerary of his trips to keep a track of his movement.

Mr Kariuki, who is facing a Sh41 billion tax evasion, was allowed to travel for 15 days.

“Mr Kariuki will be out of this court’s jurisdiction for a period of 15 days to attend to his overseas businesses then return the passports to this court immediately he flies back,” his lawyer Cecil Miller stated.

The defence lawyer said that the proprietor of alcohol manufacturer Africa Spirits Limited (ASL) and Wow Beverages Limited is a law abiding citizen and “is keen to observe the bail conditions set by the court while releasing him September 2019.”

He is expected to return his travel documents to court immediately he comes back to Kenya.

In his brief ruling, Mr Andayi said the purpose of depositing the passport in court by the accused is to ensure is movement is monitored during the pendency of the criminal case against him.

Mr Kariuki who has denied charges of failing to remit to the Kenya Revenue Authority in excess of Sh41bn in tax has three cases against him.