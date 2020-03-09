Companies UAP-Old Mutual, CIC, Britam win top insurance sales agents awards

Britam staff celebrate winning Life Insurance Agents Awards on Friday. PHOTO | COURTESY

UAP-Old Mutual, CIC Group #ticker:CIC, and Britam #ticker:BRIT are the biggest winners of the 2020 Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI awards for insurance sale agents.

During the awards gala at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi last Friday, UAP-Old Mutual was crowned the General Insurance Company of the Year, CIC Group the Group Life Insurer of the Year and Britam the Life Insurance Company of the Year.

AKI executive Director Tom Gichuhi, speaking at the event, commended the winners in the various categories, saying the competition was stiff.

There were 535 qualifying agents last year, with 492 drawn from Life Business and 43 from General Business.

“The qualifying criteria as set by various technical committees continue to become more rigorous,” Mr Gichuhi said.

A total of 29,591 life insurance policies that generated a total of Sh2.3 billion in annual premiums were sold by 492 agents during the year. In the general insurance, he said, a total of 3,054 policies with a Sh57 million value were sold by 43 sales agents.

Zipporah Kanari of APA Insurance was feted as the General Insurance Agent of the Year for trading 66 policies valued at Sh2.87million.

Anastacia Muroki from Britam won the Life Insurance new business agents award having sold 54 policies valued at Sh101.7 million.

Onesmus Mutua, 24, from Britam was recognised as the youngest agent to qualify for an award after he sold 56 policies valued at Sh11.85 million.