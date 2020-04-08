Companies UAP Old Mutual commits Sh6 million for Covid-19 fight

UAP Old Mutual Group CEO Peter Mwangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation has committed Sh6 million to combating the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The financial services group, with operations in East Africa, said part of the fund – Sh1 million – would be used to support its over 400 casual workers in Kenya through provision of essential items such food, soap, water and sanitisers.

The Sh5 million would be directed towards initiatives supporting provision of healthcare services through partnerships with government and private entities.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been felt globally and have impacted millions of lives. We as the UAP Old Mutual Group, like many, would like to extend our support to this fight,” Group CEO Peter Mwangi said.

“Healthcare is a key pillar in our Foundation’s strategy. We remain committed to continue supporting our frontline heroes at this time and call for like-minded people and organisations to support in the fight to contain and end the pandemic.”

UAP Old Mutual Faulu has operations in insurance, investment, asset management and banking.

The group joins other entities that have publicly announced their donations to the Covid-19 fight.

This week Co-operative Bank and United Bank of Africa (UBA) announced Sh100 million and Sh15 million cash donations, respectively, to the to the Covid-19 Response Fund, while Devki Steel Mills last week committed oxygen worth Sh100 million to public hospitals.