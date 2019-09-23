UK logistics firm pumps Sh4bn into warehouse

Companies
UK logistics firm pumps Sh4bn into warehouseMonday, September 23, 2019 22:00
British logistics firm Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) on Friday said it has invested $40 million (about Sh4bn) to set up ready bulk warehouses at Tatu City and Limuru targeting large logistics and distribution firms as it seeks more businesses in Kenya to boost its bottom line.
The bulk warehouses project, part of the firm's Sh10 billion investments in Kenya, is funded through the company by a large pool of shareholders.
The firm said it will be targeting both multinationals and regional firms seeking to enter the Kenyan market and requiring ready infrastructure for their ventures.
“The new investment targets a number of opportunities with multinational and regional companies seeking grade- A international specification facilities to reduce cost. These customers could either be consolidating or seeking a cost-efficient base to start a new venture,” said Richard Hough, ALP chief executive officer, in an interview.
In the Headlines
Japanese loans to Kenya up 162pc as China goes slowBy OTIATO GUGUYU
47 minutes ago
Kibunga Kimani buys Sh101m Kakuzi sharesBy VICTOR JUMA
47 minutes ago
Kenyan shilling under focus as remittances fallBy OTIATO GUGUYU
47 minutes ago
Tanzania fines I&M, Equity banks in anti-money laundering pushBy REUTERS
8 hours ago