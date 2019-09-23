Companies UK logistics firm pumps Sh4bn into warehouse

Africa Logistics Properties’s construction work at Tatu City. PHOTO | COURTESY

British logistics firm Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) on Friday said it has invested $40 million (about Sh4bn) to set up ready bulk warehouses at Tatu City and Limuru targeting large logistics and distribution firms as it seeks more businesses in Kenya to boost its bottom line.

The bulk warehouses project, part of the firm's Sh10 billion investments in Kenya, is funded through the company by a large pool of shareholders.

The firm said it will be targeting both multinationals and regional firms seeking to enter the Kenyan market and requiring ready infrastructure for their ventures.