Companies Uber enforces NTSA electronic chip in safety push

Uber East Africa Spokesperson Janet Kemboi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxi-hailing firm Uber has introduced a new safety measure that requires vehicle owners to first acquire an electronic chip windscreen sticker from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The sticker allows identification and authentication of car ownership before they are certified to offer its service.

Uber in a notice to vehicle owners last week said starting March 1 all vehicles were required to have the NTSA’s Radio Frequency Identification sticker before receiving a go-ahead for further inspection at partner stations AutoXpress or Kingsway Tyres.

In the latest safety drive, Uber said it seeks to verify vehicle details to ensure the information recorded on the Uber app matches those at the NTSA.

“Safety of drivers and riders is our top priority. At Uber we are committed to ensuring that we build safety into our service from beginning to end: before a passenger even gets into the car, throughout the journey and after they have reached their destination,” said Uber East Africa Spokesperson Janet Kemboi.

“We introduced this new requirement as a standard procedure to increase high-quality standards that promote safety.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all our requirements enhance the safety of our service.”

The US-based firm has some of the most stringent safety measures in the local taxi-hailing market that requires all drivers to meet certain requirements.