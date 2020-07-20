Companies Uber takes aim at Little with courier services

E-hailing taxi company Uber has added a courier delivery service to its app for same day delivery of packages across Nairobi. AFP PHOTO

E-hailing taxi company Uber has added a courier delivery service to its app for same day delivery of packages across Nairobi, months after competitor Little introduced the same.

The service dubbed Uber Connect allows users to send packages through the app for a minimum charge of Sh60. The base fare, according to the app, is Sh55 and the service will accrue Sh1 per minute and Sh14 per kilometre.

“During this crisis, we have been working around the clock to find innovative ways to leverage our technology to assist consumers to move essential care packages while also enhancing earnings opportunities for drivers on our platform,” said Brian Njao, country manager for Uber in Kenya.

Sendy and Glovo currently dominate that segment, allowing users to hail a rider for same day delivery of packages. The new service is tapping into the push for social distancing that has increased demand for delivery services in the city.

According to the tech firm, Uber Connect can be used to deliver a variety of items such as care packages, groceries and much-needed supplies while ensuring all social distancing and government directives are followed.