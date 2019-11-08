Companies Uganda Airlines Mombasa flights start next week

Uganda Airlines will fly to Mombasa three times a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Uganda Airlines is set to make its maiden direct flight from Entebbe to Mombasa next week, a move authorities are banking on to help boost trade and tourism between Kenya and the neighbouring country.

The carrier’s Bombardier aircraft is expected to touch down at Mombasa International Airport with 76 passengers on November 11 at 1pm, making it the seventh destination since it resumed operations in August 27 this year.

Uganda Airlines will fly to Mombasa three times a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline says the one-hour 50-minute trips will target tourists and Ugandan traders who depend on the port of Mombasa to do business since most of the country’s imports pass through the port.

“We expect to make first flight on Monday next week with 76 passengers on board. We are working with different stakeholders including the Kenya Tourism Board, hoteliers and travelling agents to ensure the airline rules the skies,” Uganda Airlines sales manager Kenya Lenny Malasi said.

advertisement

Initially, promotional tickets will cost about Sh20,000 ($200) one-way after which ticket prices will depend on demand.

The carrier says it plans to increase the flights per week in the next three months.