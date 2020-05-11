Companies Unilever inches closer to eco-friendly goals

Children takes part in a past Unilever East Africa CSR activity. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Unilever East Africa packaging in containers made from recycled plastics and revamp of Royco to reduce salt and iron has put the local unit at the heart of its global sustainability plan launched 10 years ago.

The firm last year started using recycled packs for some of its products including Sunlight scouring powder and changed ingredients for the manufacture of Royco through adding more iron and reduced levels of salt in the race to offer healthy food products.

These are among changes including reduced water consumption and the use of renewable energy that has seen the East Africa operations contribute to the multinational’s so-called sustainable living plan.

Through the plan, the multinational in 2010 pledged to halve the environmental impact of its products by November and improve the health and well-being of 1.3 billion people across the globe.

It also helps reduce child mortality by educating more than 300 million consumers in developing countries to use soap. “The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan was a game-changer for our business.

advertisement

“Some goals we have met, some we have missed, but we are a better business for trying,” said Unilever CEO, Alan Jope.

“Globalisation and capitalism are good for a business like ours, but globalisation and capitalism at the expense of people and the planet are not.”

The consumer giant sought to source 100 percent of its agricultural supplies from sustainable sources, reach billions through healthy foods and cut by more than 50 percent of the environmental impact of its products in terms of water, waste and greenhouse gases.

In Kenya, it launched Royco fortified with iron in line with its plan to reduce levels of salt, fat and sugar in its food products.

Early this year, consumer goods manufacturer started packaging in containers made from recycled plastics to reduce environmental damage.

The reusable plastic packs have been made out of waste collected and manufactured by local recycling firm Mr Green Africa.