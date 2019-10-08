Companies UoN deputy vice-chancellor appointments nullified

The University of Nairobi council has scored a major victory against the Ministry of Education on appointment of four deputy vice-chancellors done in January. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The University of Nairobi council has scored a major victory against the Ministry of Education on appointment of four deputy vice-chancellors done in January.

Labour Court Judge Stephen Radido declared as null and void the appointment of the four made by then Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed after she ignored the names recommended by the council.

Those appointed on January were William Ogara , Jama Mohamud, Lydia Njenga and Julius Ogengo.

Ms Mohamed had appointed Prof Mohamud to the Finance, Planning and Development docket, Prof Ogara would be in charge of human Resource, Prof Njenga got Research, Production and Extension while Prof Ogeng’o had been appointed DVC for Academic Affairs.

However, the council had recommended Isaac Mbeche (now acting vice-chancellor) as DVC Finance, Planning and Development. The university top organ picked Stephen Kiama as deputy vice-chancellor human resource and administration, Madara for Research, Production and Extension and Julius Ogeng’o to lead Academic Affairs.

advertisement

“An order of mandamus be and is hereby issued directing and compelling Cabinet Secretary for Education to issue appointment letters to the individuals recommended for appointment by the University Council and who emerged top with the highest marks in the competitive interview process to fill various Deputy Vice-chancellor positions at the University of Nairobi,” ruled Justice Radido.

He added that in case the CS fails to issue the appointment letters, the order of the court will stand that those recommended by the council are appointed. Justice Radido added that failure by the CS to act on the recommendations of the council violated the Constitution.