Valon maker releases lotion as jelly slides

Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) conglomerate Godrej has launched a body lotion line under its Valon brand.

Valon has expanded its line to include 100ml, 200ml, 400ml and 600ml lotions retailing between Sh19 and Sh220 as the petroleum jelly market shrinks.

“Most consumers in Kenya are evolving from petroleum jelly to lotions as products and hence as a part of this journey; it was only natural that we upgrade our consumers from petroleum jellies to lotions,” said Rohit Vengurlekar, business head, Godrej Kenya.

The firm is planning to reinvest about 10 percent of revenue to grow the segment, which it anticipates will contribute 30 percent of the total business in five years.

“Lotions in itself is a sizeable market in Kenya. It is almost $50 million (Sh5.15 billion) in Kenya alone, so it is now ahead of petroleum jelly in skincare. So, it is a natural extension for Valon to be in (the segment),” said Mr Vengurlekar.

The brand came in under Godrej’s umbrella after the firm bought a 75 percent stake in Canon Chemicals in 2016.

Canon Chemicals has been operating in Kenya for more than 40 years and prior to the buyout had recorded revenues of Sh1.15 billion in 2015.