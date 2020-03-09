Companies Volkswagen starts local SUV assembly

Volkswagen general sales manager Usha Nagpal with DT Dobie director business development Matt Olivier (left) during the media launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace at the firm's new Uhuru Highway Showroom. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

German carmaker Volkswagen has become the second global car dealer to start local assembly of special utility vehicles (SUV) in Kenya.

VW Tiguan Allspace, which will retail at between Sh4.5 million to Sh5.5 million, is the second SUV to be put together in Kenya after PSA Group and Urysia Limited partnered to assemble Peugeot 3008 utility cars.

The locally assembly market has largely been dominated by mini-buses, buses, pickups and trucks while the VW and Peugeot added passenger salon cars to the locally assembled vehicle market three years ago.

Launch of the seven-seater VW Tiguan Allspace vehicle comes a day after Indian vehicle manufacturer Mahindra unveiled its first batch of locally-assembled double and single cab pick-up models.

The Mahindra trucks will be assembled at Simba Corporation’s Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) plant in Mombasa.

DT Dobie’s business development director Matt Olivier said they had sold 28 pre-orders with another 40 units currently under assembly and will be delivered within the next two months.