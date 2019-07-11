Companies Waititu sues to stop EACC searches

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has moved to court seeking to stop his prosecution following a search conducted at his homes and office last month by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a petition, Mr Waititu said the search and seizure at his homes in Thome and Runda “went beyond the scope of the order” and the information obtained should not be used to charge him.

Mr Waititu also wants the court to suspend the proceedings or investigations being conducted by EACC based on the search warrant obtained on May 22. He also wants the court to force the commission to return his logbooks, title deeds, reports and other items.

He said the warrant granted by the magistrate in Nairobi allowed the EACC to carry out simultaneous and multiple searches and the court should issue orders prohibiting future searches without giving him a hearing.

The EACC says three companies the governor, his wife Susan Wangari and their daughter Monica Njeri own allegedly received kickbacks for irregularly awarded road tenders worth Sh588 million.

