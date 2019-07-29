Companies Watchdog hits Harambee Sacco, Faulu with fines

Harambee Sacco members at their annual general meeting in Nairobi on July 27. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has fined Harambee Sacco, one of the biggest societies in Kenya by client deposits, and Faulu Microfinance Bank for making misleading representations on loans issued to their customers.

In a notice published in the Kenya Gazette last Friday, the regulator says it fined the sacco and the microlender Sh38,379 and Sh150,000 respectively for contravening sections of the Competition Act that seek to protect consumers from misleading representations and engaging in unreasonable conduct to secure or maintain customers.

The watchdog slapped Harambee Sacco and Faulu with the fines following investigations into separate customer complaints, it revealed in response to queries.

“In the case of Faulu Microfinance, the penalty was 10 percent of the complainant’s loan value of Sh1.5 million. Harambee Sacco was fined seven percent of Sh548,283.60, being the combined loan amount and shares of the complainant,” CAK told the Business Daily.

Harambee Sacco draws its membership from police, the military and provincial administration personnel. Faulu, among Kenya’s tier-one microlenders, is controlled by South Africa’s Old Mutual Group.

The CAK’s latest fines come barely a year after the competition watchdog fined Artcaffe Coffee and Bakery Limited Sh79,079 last November for giving false information to a customer. It also comes as the watchdog steps up efforts to police businesses and service providers accused of exploitation.