Companies Wedding industry ‘minting Sh30 billion for SMEs annually’

The wedding industry has become a leading source of income for entrepreneurs, generating in excess of Sh30 billion every year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The wedding industry has become a leading source of income for entrepreneurs, generating in excess of Sh30 billion every year, according to data from Samantha Bridal, one of Kenya’s leading wedding media and lifestyle companies.

Of this amount, about half is spent on the actual day of the wedding, fuelling growth in the services segment that sees 28,000 couples tying the knot in Kenya every year.

In Africa alone, about five million weddings are conducted every year, according to Kezy Mukiri, CEO of Zuri Events.

The cost ranges between a conservative Sh500,000 to the more extravagant Sh43 million, including honeymoon costs.

Now, Samantha Bridal and Zuri Events have formed a partnership that aims to bring together the small and medium enterprises that provide wedding services.

Through the Wedding Industry Network (WIN), they target to bring together all the major players for a conference to be held in Nairobi in November.

During a launch of the initiative last week, Ms Mukiri said the conference, which will attract speakers from across the world as well as from Kenya, will position Nairobi as a hub of weddings in Africa.

"The aim of the conference is to encourage open exchange of ideas and candid discussions," said the organisation of the high-level three-day meeting that targets to bring together wedding services providers.

"Attendees will learn from the world's top wedding, event and business innovators and network with industry trend-setters from around the continent."