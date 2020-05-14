Companies ZEP-RE urges insurers to automate claims settlement

Insurers have faced claims of delayed settlements even before the emergence of coronavirus. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi-based pan-African underwriter ZEP-RE has urged local insurers to automate their processes to facilitate speedy settlement of claims in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has derailed office work.

Chief information officer Alexio Manyonde said the pandemic had seen insurance firm close offices and ask staff to work from home to curb the spread of the virus.

This has disrupted the paper-based claims processing system, delaying payments of claims of items like health, motor vehicles and life covers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic era requires that we observe social distancing to deter new infections and that calls for a new way of doing business where technology will play a greater role in the day-to-day operations within companies,” he said.

Mr Manyonde said insurance clients looked forward to speedy settlement of claims, timely updates and a platform to communicate with their underwriter using their hand held smartphones. He added that policyholders expect speedy settlements of claims despite the disruptions by the infectious disease.

