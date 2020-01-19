Companies Zamara faces Sh125m claim in project hitch

Third parties are claiming over Sh125 million for services already rendered in relation to the project. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pension firm Zamara’s plans to put up a multi-storey building in Nairobi’s Westlands have collapsed, leaving the company exposed to lawsuits from third parties claiming over Sh125 million for services already rendered in relation to the project.

Zamara hired a consortium of firms dubbed Magharibi to put up the building in 2015 but three years later informed the contractors that it was pulling the plug on the project.

The architects (AIA Architects) and consultants (Apex Systems Consulting) have now filed claims in court for Sh125 million after Zamara failed to pay for works already done.

AIA Architects was however not part of Magharibi Consortium, but also secured a contract in Zamara’s project.

AIA Architects says in suit papers that it had completed 75 percent of the works and is claiming Sh76.6 million, while Apex Systems Consulting holds that it is owed Sh49.1 million for its services.

Zamara intended to have its offices at the Westlands complex, while renting out some units.