Companies Zarara eyes gas exploration at new site

Zarara Oil and Gas drilling equipment in Pate Island. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Zarara Oil and Gas Limited has announced plans to kick start another gas exploration exercise at a newly discovered site on Pate Island in Lamu County this year.

The announcement comes barely six months after the firm said it had failed to discover commercial quality gas at Pate-2 Well after drilling it to a depth of 4,307 metres.

Speaking on Tuesday, Zarara Manager Peter Nduru said the firm had begun assembling drilling equipment at a new site in Kipini within Blocks L4 and L13.

“We concluded the gas drilling activities at Pate-2 well in March this year after finding out that the gas wasn’t of commercial quality.

“That doesn’t mean that we despaired in our efforts to find quality gas in Lamu.

