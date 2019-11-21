Companies Zimbabwe phone maker eyes saccos to boost sales

Zimbabwean mobile handset manufacturer GTel says it has embarked on targeting local savings and credit cooperatives (saccos) to offer its phones on flexible repayment plans as part of a new sales strategy to grow its Kenya customer base and lift sales.

G-Telecoms, the maker of Gtel phone brands, is based in the southern African country but its phones are manufactured in China.

GTel Kenya chief executive officer Tapiwa Zvakavapano told the Business Daily in an interview that the firm has already inked a sales pact with Nairobi-based Lompasago Sacco to allow its members acquire mobile phones by paying through monthly installments.

“Our plan is based on collaborations with different partners…we have already pinpointed and some of whom we already have agreements in place…we are currently in the roll out stage,” said Mr Zvakavapano.

Gtel says it will unveil smartphones by the end of this month that will cater for the budget consumers to the high-end market.