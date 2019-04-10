Companies Doctors’ board picks first woman chair

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB), a statutory authority established to regulate the practice of medicine and dentistry in the country, has picked Dr Eva Njenga to replace Prof George Magoha as chairperson following his appointment as Education minister.

Dr Njenga, who has been in practice for over 18 years and holds a MMed from the University of Nairobi, becomes KMPDB’s first female chair.

She also has certificates in Social Medicine and Medical Anthropology from Harvard University and Advanced Course for Post Graduate Doctors in Endocrinology from the University of New Castle Upon Tyne-UK. She previously worked at Kenyatta National Hospital, Nakuru Provincial Hospital and Joslin Diabetes Centre in the US.

As the board chair, she will take over various functions including approval of training institutions for medical practitioners, licensing the institutions and curriculum, and supervising the internship programme.

The appointment also comes as the society that represents all medical doctors in the country, Kenya Medical Association (KMA), announced that it has picked Dr Elizabeth Gitau as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Dr Gitau, who completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nairobi, takes over from Dr Stella Bosire.