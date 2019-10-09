Companies ICEA non-executive director to head East Africa business

ICEA Lion Group has announced the appointment of Caesar Muriithi Mwangi as the CEO of ICEA Lion Insurance Holdings, making him the overall boss for all the insurance business.

The appointment is in line with the group’s new leadership structure.

The holdings company was formed as a result of a merger between Insurance Company of East Africa Limited (ICEA) and Lion of Kenya Insurance Company Limited in 2011.

Dr Mwangi is expected to oversee the key shared services functions of the company’s eight operating companies in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to ensure overall growth of the group.

Formerly a non-executive director for ICEA Lion Life Assurance Limited and ICEA Lion general insurance company, he will now oversee the two businesses.

“The ICEA Lion Group takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Dr Mwangi on his appointment,” said the firm.

His management experience also includes a five-year stint as CEO of Sasini at a time when the tea firm was pursuing business diversification strategy.