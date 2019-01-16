Companies Commerce chamber seeks post-terror safety fund for companies

KNCCI National Director Kiprono Kittony. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has called for the establishment of a safety net fund to help businesses recover after terrorist attacks.

The call follows the Tuesday afternoon attack on a business hub in Nairobi’s Riverside area on Tuesday which hosts a number firms in the hospitality, media and retail businesses among others. The chamber Wednesday called for collective effort between relevant ministries within the government in setting up the emergency fund in order to mitigate impact of past and more recent terrorist attacks.

“These cowards cannot win over the determined people of Kenya and we urge all of us to stand together during this trying and sad time in our country. We also call upon all peace loving Kenyans and visitors from all walks of life to pray for the affected families and to the law enforcement officers please stay ahead to keep on top of these cowards,” said KNCCI National Director Kiprono Kittony, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at their Nairobi headquarters.

KNCCI also appealed to the international community to refrain from issuing travel advisories, arguing that this would empower terrorism and further paralyse businesses.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), on the other hand, reiterated that the attack was a blow to local and international businesses. “The Kenyan private sector, from giant firms to the corner kiosk, is the engine of Kenya’s economy… In the context of the global economy and, Kenya has made great strides, making us the envy of many countries of our economic rank,” said Kepsa in a press statement Tuesday. “We acknowledge efforts put in by the authorities to ensure that business in the other parts of the country continues as usual and even for giving Kenyans the assurance that the situation is contained.”