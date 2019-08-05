Enterprise Africa leadership, entrepreneurship forum set to be held in Nairobi

KCB Group chief executive officer Joshua Oigara. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The SOAR Africa Leadership and Entrepreneurship Summit set to take place on 4-6 September at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi, is aimed at creating progressive and thought-provoking ideas that inspire economic progress for the continent.

Some of the keynote speakers expected at the three-day event are Econet Group chairman Strive Masiyiwa, head of Facebook Africa Nunu Ntshingilia, and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Group chief executive officer Joshua Oigara. Renowned American bishop TD Jakes will also address the forum.

“SOAR Africa creates a space where we champion the right leadership ingredients, share learning, transfer knowledge and mentorship, and this is because we believe that only by pulling together will we ensure no one is left behind,” said SOAR Africa director Joy Wachira.

Mr Oigara (left) said the summit is consistent with the bank’s strategy on transformative partnership, adding that he looks forward to being part of “a deeply meaningful exchange of perspectives and ideas for Africa”.

“The leadership summit will encourage senior and emerging leaders across industries in Africa to work together on ideas to promote close collaboration on addressing local and global challenges,” Mr Oigara said.

advertisement

“We believe it will provide a unique platform to discuss key issues to enable sustainable transformative growth and entrepreneurship across the continent.”

Leaders from business, government, and academia as well as key decision-makers from the public and private sector will have the opportunity to discuss and learn about some critical challenges arising on the continent, as well as innovative case studies and strategies to fast-track entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in Africa.