Enterprise Avoid distractions to keep the fire of your goals burning

Don’t let what you cannot do stop you from doing what you can. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A group of young men were rowing a country boat along the river. They were carrying certain goods to be delivered at the destination town the next morning. As they were rowing, they saw a liquor (toddy) shop on the river bank. The young men worked hard the whole week and so were naturally tired. Some of them wanted to just stop by for a few drinks, a few wanted to just finish off the journey and the others just could not decide. It was all dark and they had to decide quickly. So, the few who were keen convinced the others and finally, they decided to have a halt and resume the row after relishing a drink. They got out of the boat and tied the boat safely with a rope to a tree on the bank of the lake.

They went into the liquor shop and ordered a few drinks. They spent a couple of hours there and when they were satisfied, they decided to continue their journey. Though they were a bit unsteady, they went up to the boat and decided to row.

They got into the boat and rowed hard so that they can make up for the time and reach their destination in time. All through they were happily singing a fond melody in the ecstasy of intoxication.

They continued doing so until sunrise. They came back to their senses around then and were shocked to find that they were still exactly at the liquor shop. They could not believe how despite rowing the whole night they could still be there. It did not take long for them to realise that the boat was still tied to the tree. In their intoxicated state, they forgot to untie the boat. Despite rowing all through the night, they did not move ahead even one bit.

Starve your distractions, feed your focus: No matter who you are, you have no control over the results of your action. But, what is in your control is the effort you put in. And efforts lead to positive results when done with focus

Don’t let what you cannot do stop you from doing what you can: No matter what the situation is, don’t let those many things that you cannot do dictate the few things that you and only you can do. Just stay focused and build on them

Your struggles are what makes you stronger: It is not success that gives you the strength, but the challenges and the struggles that makes you stronger. So, look at them as opportunities and sail through them with positivity