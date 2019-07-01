Enterprise Always be grateful for the steps that you make in life

Life is a series of miracles, you just need to take time to notice them. FILE PHOTO | NMG

There was a bird who lived in a desert, very sick, no feathers, nothing to eat and drink, no shelter to live in. One day a dove was passing by, so the sick unhappy bird stopped the dove and inquired "Where are you going?" it replied, "I am going to heaven."

So, the sick bird said, "Please find out for me, when my suffering will come to an end?" The dove said, "Sure, I will." and bid a goodbye to the sick bird. The dove reached heaven and shared the message of the sick bird with the angel in charge at the entrance gate.

The angel said, "For the next seven years of its life the bird has to suffer like this, no happiness till then."

The dove said, "When the sick bird hears this, he will get disheartened. could you suggest any solution for this?”

The angel replied, "Tell him to recite this verse. ‘Thank you God, for everything.’" The dove on meeting the sick bird again, delivered the message of the angel to it.

After seven days the dove was again passing by and saw that bird was very happy, feathers grew on his body, a small plant grew up in the desert area, a small pond of water was also there, the bird was singing and dancing cheerfully.

The dove was astonished. The angel had said that there would be no happiness for the bird for the next seven years. With this question in mind, the dove went to visit the angel at heaven's gate.

The dove put forth his query to the angel. The angel replied, "Yes, it is true there was no happiness for the bird for seven years but because the bird was reciting the verse "Thank you God for everything" in every situation, his life changed.

When the bird fell down on the hot sand it said "Thank you God for everything"

When it could not fly it said, "Thank you God for everything" When it was thirsty and there was no water around, it said, "Thank you God for everything"

Whatever the situation, the bird kept on repeating, "Thank you God for everything" and therefore the seven years got dissolved in seven days.

1. When you count your blessings, you see that your life is not as bad as you think it is: The next time you have a headache, instead of cursing your bad luck for giving you a headache, consider how lucky you are to have every other part of the body in a stable condition. You will suddenly start feeling how better you are and how manageable your headache is.

2. Life is a series of miracles, you just need to take time to notice them: When you get too busy to notice the small, simple miracles that happen in your life, you shut the doors of positivity and more blessings. Keep your mind open and allow the blessings & miracles flow in.

3. Gratitude is what turns what we have into what is enough: Stop constantly looking for big things, big returns, big favours. Be grateful for all the big and small things and everything in between them.