Enterprise Be kind to those around you, they can save your life

Never miss an opportunity to help others. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nancy worked at a meat distribution factory. One evening, she finished with her work on schedule, and went into the meat cold room (freezer) to inspect something, but in a moment of misfortune, the door closed and she was locked inside. She looked around for a way to exit or get help, but none was available in sight.

Although she screamed, knocked and banged the door with all her might, her cries went unheard as no one was around and even if they were, they could not hear her due to the strong metallic doors. Most of the workers had already left, and outside the cold room it was impossible to hear what was going on inside. Five hours later, while she was on the verge of collapsing, a security guard at the factory eventually opened the door. She was miraculously saved.

Then she later asked the security guard how he had come to open the door, which wasn’t his usual work routine. His explanation?

“I’ve been working in this factory for 35 years; hundreds of workers come in and out every day, but you’re one of the few who greet me in the morning and say goodbye to me every night when leaving after work. Many treat me as if I’m invisible. Today, as you reported for work, like all other days, you greeted me in your simple manner “hello”. But this evening, I curiously observed that I had not heard your “Bye, see you tomorrow”. Hence, I decided to check around the factory. I look forward to your ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ every day because they remind me that I am someone. By not hearing your farewell today, I knew something had happened. That’s why I was searching everywhere for you...”

It was the act of kindness each day that in turn saved her life.

Helping one person may not change the world but can change the world for that person: Imagine if the security guard had not made the effort to look for Nancy, nothing in the world would have changed, but life would have changed into death for Nancy. Never look at what is the big impact your effort can make, look at the smallest way in which you can affect people.

Never miss an opportunity to help others: Not because they may miss out on an opportunity to be helped, but because you may miss out on an opportunity to help, or make an impact on people who cross your path some day or every day.