Enterprise Captains of industry take SMEs through referrals steps

Analysts say Kenya has the potential to be one of Africa’s success stories. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Regional business leaders and entrepreneurs are set to converge in Nairobi to share ideas on how to strengthen and expand their ventures mainly through referrals.

The one-day event organised by Business Network international (BNI) is expected to bring together more than 500 chief executives from East Africa.

The event comes at a time Kenya has set its sights on growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as a key driver of economic growth.

During the event, SME owners will interact and learn from business leaders from various sectors.

BNI says the forum gives SMEs an opportunity to develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.

CONTACTS, NETWORKS

“Getting business referrals is all about creating lasting personal relationships with other business owners,” said BNI East African Director Elizaphan Muraguri.

The BNI, said Ms Muraguri strives to create a structured supportive system for businesses to build mutually beneficial relationships.

The meeting, set to take place on October 11, will offer participants an opportunity to share ideas, contacts, networks and business referrals.

According to the 2017 Doing Business in Kenya report, the ease with which businesses can be registered has a bearing on the number of entrepreneurs who start businesses in the formal sector, leading to jobs and more government revenue.