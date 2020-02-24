Enterprise Centum arm gets Sh137m to set up more job centres

Centum Investments group CEO James Mworia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Centum Investment subsidiary, Tribus-TSG, has secured a Sh137 million from the Mastercard Foundation to build ten job hubs known as Ajiry Centres.

The fund will finance employee wages and equipment installations in ten counties of Wajir, Kisumu, Bungoma, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Meru, Nairobi, Machakos, and Kilifi.

The Ajiry Centres and app, which were launched May last year, seeks to connect job seekers with real-time job opportunities and on-demand workforce services.

Centum Chief Executive Officer James Mworia said since the launch of the Ajiry App in 2019, they have registered more than 23,000 skills and advertised more than 9,000 jobs in their database.

“The intention is to tackle youth unemployment and empower small businesses,” said Mr Mworia.

The investment is part of the foundation’s aim to connect five million young Kenyans with jobs under its Young Africa Works initiative.

It will also involve the government, counties, private sector, educational institutions, training providers, associations, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Mastercard Foundation Regional Head Eastern and Southern Africa, Daniel Hailu said investing in young people is critical for economic growth and pays dividends over the long-term.

“With the right support in relevant skills, financial services, networks, and markets, young Kenyans will find dignified and fulfilling work, which will improve their lives and those of their communities,” Mr Hailu said

Moreover, the centres will provide mentorship and professional training at no cost.

Through the app, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals will be able to advertise their products for free under “MyHustle”.

The platform will also give employers freedom to choose from a variety of rated and verified professionals, and to call them directly to negotiate payment terms.

Since January, Tribus TSG has secured jobs for 467 professionals from 20 different counties across Kenya.

In March 2019, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service (NYS) that saw 173 National Youth Service (NYS) graduates absorbed into Tribus TSG.

More than 100 youths have also received training at Centum’s Vipingo Development at the Kenyan coast, out of which 20 were employed within the real estate project.

The Vipingo Scholarship Fund has awarded more than 154 scholarships to disadvantaged boys and girls. “Since Centum started construction works here in our region and employed me, my life has really changed. I can now afford to raise and pay school fees for my children without a problem. I hereby urge my fellow friends to come join me so that we can all grow together,” said Eunice Pahe Mwadodo, a scholarship beneficiary

Mr Mworia said Centum has invested more than Sh30 million in six startups as part of the Centum Foundation’s objective of empowering the growth of small businesses.