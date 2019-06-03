Enterprise Comparing yourself with others steals your success, joy

A rich young man was getting a huge mansion built so that he and his family could move in. One day the architect working for the rich man saw him drive a fancy car, zooming past into the mansion gate.

The architect told himself, “How I wish my life was like that of this rich young man? I have been designing houses for these rich men for the past decade and yet can’t dream of living in a home like this”. Saying so he went in and continued with his work. He started working on new designs.

A few minutes later, a supervisor walked into his office and discussed a few nuances of the work in progress. As he walked out of the architect’s office, the supervisor thought to himself, “Hmm for the past 20 years, I have been working with people half my age, who instruct me how to do and what to do things.

How I wish my life was like that of the architect, happily sit in a nice, plush office, make a few drawings and make a lot of money.” Saying so, he walked out into the site to supervise the labour who were carrying bricks and cement.

One such construction worker carrying the bricks, saw the supervisor come out of the architect’s office.

He saw that the supervisor was giving instructions to the construction workers there. And he started thinking, “How I wish my life was like that of the supervisor. He does not have anything much. He just gets the designs from the architect and passes it on to us while we do all the hard work. He gets paid for doing nothing but instructing us.”

The rich young man just then walked around the site and was just about to get into his car. It was lunchtime and he saw the construction workers, the supervisor and the architect all talking, laughing and having lunch under the tree shade, a makeshift cafeteria for the construction team. He looked at them and said to himself, “How I wish my life was like theirs? Life would have been so simple and joyful.”

The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence: Your life is for sure not what others life is. Their joys and sorrows, their riches and their poverty, their strengths and weakness should only inspire you to live your life to the fullest.

You are not what others are, and that’s your power: Comparison is the thief of your success and joy. Build your success on your effort and competence not on discontent and discomfort of their success.